Seacourt Hotel on South Marine Road set to reopen after being sold to local business owner

The traditional guest house, sold off an asking price of £695,000, features 11 bedrooms, a separate sitting and dining room, and a function room and bar, with stunning sea views to the front.

The hotel’s new owner is Richard Preston who operates the nearby Richies Café Bar on the seafront.

He said: “I am delighted to have secured the purchase of this iconic and well-known building and I have grand plans for the place.

“The intention is to rebrand the ground floor bar and restaurant as ‘The Seacourt Carvery’ and have the bed and breakfast operation fully reopen by the February half term next year.

“Beyond that, we intend to invest further significant funds over the next 18 months in the complete refurbishment and remodelling of the building, with the aim of creating a superb boutique hotel of which the town of Bridlington can be proud.”

Previous owner Anne Mountain said: “I have owned the business for over 30 years and I have had some lovely times here and have met some wonderful people from all over the world.

“I am selling with a heavy heart, but I am delighted that the new owner, Richard plans to invest in the future of the business and I wish him all the best.”

Mark Worley, at Christie & Co which brokered the deal, said: “This sale demonstrates the ongoing demand for small to medium hospitality businesses, particularly those in seaside resorts and tourist-led locations.

