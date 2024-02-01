News you can trust since 1882
See how Whitby fishermen and women can explore town's maritime attraction for free

Whitby Marine Discovery CIC is offering free entry for active and retired fishermen and women in a gesture of appreciation and support for the dedicated people who have contributed significantly to the maritime heritage of the town.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Feb 2024
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT
Starting today (Feb 1), active and retired fishermen and women from Whitby can explore the wonders of the marine education and conservation centre on Pier Road at no cost.

Joe Redfern, Manager at Whitby Marine Discovery CIC, said: “This project has been born out of the fishing community here in Whitby and we want them to feel at home here moving forwards.

"By offering free entry to our facility, we aim to provide them with an opportunity to connect with the maritime world in different ways to what they are used to.”

Joe Redfern at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery & Marine Discovery Centre. picture by Tony Johnson.Joe Redfern at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery & Marine Discovery Centre. picture by Tony Johnson.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the exhibits that highlight the evolution of fishing techniques, the diverse marine life of the North Sea, and the ongoing conservation initiatives championed by Whitby Marine Discovery CIC.

The centre provides support for the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, which is aiming to release 100,000 juveniles every year in an effort to boost the sustainability of the fishing community.

Whitby Marine Discovery CIC invites the local fishing community, both active and retired, to take advantage of this offer and register for their free entry card today.

All they need to do is to send an email with their basic details; name, vessel worked on, date of birth and a photograph of themselves to [email protected].

Visit www.marinediscoverywhitby.co.uk for more information about Whitby Marine Discovery CIC and its offerings, or contact Mr Redfern.

