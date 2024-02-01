See how Whitby fishermen and women can explore town's maritime attraction for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting today (Feb 1), active and retired fishermen and women from Whitby can explore the wonders of the marine education and conservation centre on Pier Road at no cost.

Joe Redfern, Manager at Whitby Marine Discovery CIC, said: “This project has been born out of the fishing community here in Whitby and we want them to feel at home here moving forwards.

"By offering free entry to our facility, we aim to provide them with an opportunity to connect with the maritime world in different ways to what they are used to.”

Joe Redfern at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery & Marine Discovery Centre. picture by Tony Johnson.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the exhibits that highlight the evolution of fishing techniques, the diverse marine life of the North Sea, and the ongoing conservation initiatives championed by Whitby Marine Discovery CIC.

The centre provides support for the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, which is aiming to release 100,000 juveniles every year in an effort to boost the sustainability of the fishing community.

Whitby Marine Discovery CIC invites the local fishing community, both active and retired, to take advantage of this offer and register for their free entry card today.

All they need to do is to send an email with their basic details; name, vessel worked on, date of birth and a photograph of themselves to [email protected].