The Michelin Guide is something of a food lovers’ Bible and can award up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

The Whitby area restaurants listed in the 2023 Guide are as follows:

The Homestead Kitchen in Goathland

The Homestead Kitchen, Goathland - pictured are owners Peter Neville and Cecily Fearnley - has made the 2023 Michelin Guide.

What Michelin said: “Ask for a table at the rear of this attractive stone-built former farmhouse so you can look out over the moors.

"It’s a small place, with a modern country house style, and is proudly run by two experienced chefs.

"The menu is concise but has plenty of appeal, with refined dishes crafted from local produce.”

The Eskdale, Castleton

The Eskdale, Castleton.

"The former Station Hotel has been reborn as the Eskdale, which sits on the banks of the River Esk in the delightful North Yorkshire Moors and plays host to this cosy, firelit pub.

"The concise selection of detailed modern dishes uses produce from a nearby organic farm; desserts are a highlight.”

Number 20, Port Mulgrave

Having previously run the nearby Fox & Hounds, Jason and Sue opened this homely little restaurant in the small coastal village of Port Mulgrave.

Strawberry cheesecake at The Eskdale, Castleton. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Concise, daily changing menus have a seafood bias with the occasional Mediterranean element thrown in, and cooking has a fresh, unfussy style.

In Ryedale, Tommy Banks retained his Michelin star at the Black Swan in Oldstead, while Whitby man Andrew Pern and his team were also at the Silverstone awards ceremony with the Star at Harome, a year after it was closed following a devastating fire.

Other Ryedale businesses in the 2023 guide are Phesant at Harome and Bantam at Helmsley.

Interior picture at Number 20 restaurant, Port Mulgrave. picture: Gary Longbottom.

