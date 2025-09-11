Self-catering cottage in the Bridlington area wins prestigious ROSE award
The ROSE (Recognition Of Service Excellence) Awards showcase the accommodation providers who deliver the warmest of welcomes and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.
The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s Quality Scheme Assessors and selected from Assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.
Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.
This year, The Cake House at Heritage Escapes scooped an award as part of VisitEngland’s Accommodation Quality Scheme.
The Cake House at High Barn Cottages offers luxury ground floor self-catering cottage holiday accommodation.
The Cake House is one of five cottages at High Barn on Newsham Hill Lane, Bempton, ‘all of which are as nice as the next’.
VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The ROSE Awards honour England's outstanding accommodation providers who combine excellent hospitality with exceptional service to create lasting memories for their guests.
"These establishments anchor great holidays, encouraging visitors to discover more locally whilst generating vital tourism income for communities."
Go to www.heritage-escapes.co.uk/the-cake-house/ to find out more about The Cake House.