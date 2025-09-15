Senior Associate joins Ware & Kay’s Wills & Probate Department

Expanding Yorkshire Law firm Ware & Kay Solicitors (with offices in York, Wetherby & Malton) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nicholas Edwards, a highly experienced Wills and Probate Solicitor to its growing team. His appointment is a further addition to the firm’s expertise in this sector.

Nicholas grew up in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire, and graduated with a degree in History from the University of Leicester in 2003. He subsequently completed the Graduate Diploma in Law at the University of Law in 2010, followed by the Legal Practice Course in 2012. He qualified as a Solicitor in 2017 and brings with him over seven years of experience in private client work.

In his new role, Nicholas will be advising clients on all aspects of Wills, Probate, Trusts, Estate planning and Lasting Powers of Attorney, ensuring families are supported with clear, practical advice when planning for the future or dealing with the administration of an estate.

He works closely with clients to provide reassurance during what can often be a difficult and emotional time, and is experienced in handling both straightforward and more complex estates. Nicholas is recognised for his empathetic and approachable manner, and his ability to make complicated legal issues easier for clients to understand, enabling them to make well-informed decisions with confidence.

Nicholas Edwards, Senior Associate, Wills & Probate (right), Sian Foster, Director, Wills & Probate (left)

Commenting on his appointment, Nicholas said: “I am delighted to be joining Ware & Kay, a firm with an excellent reputation in private client law. I look forward to assisting clients with the important task of planning for the future and ensuring peace of mind for themselves and their families.”

Sian Foster, Director of Wills & Probate at Ware & Kay, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas to the department. His knowledge and experience, combined with his empathetic approach, will further strengthen our team and ensure that we continue to provide the highest standard of service to our clients across York and the wider region.”