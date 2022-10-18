The initial six-year contract ran from 1 April 2014 to 2020 and this contract extension is the second of two three-year options, which will run from 2023-2026.

Under the contract, Serco will continue to be responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of the SSPAR and associated hardware and life support systems including project management, facilities and hardware systems maintenance, analytical and training activities.

Keith Hillas, Interim Managing Director of Serco’s UK defence business, said: “We’ve been here a long time and the work we are entrusted to do is an important part of the UK’s national security.

The Serco logo is lit up at RAF Fylingdales on the Solid State Phased Array Radar's 30th anniversary.

"We’re proud and privileged to offer our continuing service to the MOD and the US DoD in the support of this critical asset.

“We employ a highly skilled and specialised engineering and technical team who are a key part of Serco’s high technology work in the air and space domain.

"The great work of our Fylingdales team was recognised earlier this year when they were awarded the Space Team of the Year award at the inaugural UK Space Command Initial Operating Capability Dinner.”

The Royal Air Force recently marked the 30th anniversary of the SSPAR, having first become operational on October 1, 1992.

