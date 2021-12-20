Seven new jobs created as part of Aldgate Veterinary Practice’s expansion plans

Aldgate Veterinary Practice’s new small animal hospital on Hilderthorpe Road is currently under construction.

Independently owned Aldgate Veterinary Practice, which has premises in Wellington Road, has already taken on four vets, three nurses, two care assistants and three receptionists in 2021.

They are now looking to expand their number of colleagues to 50 by recruiting three more vets, two nurses and two receptionists, and are hoping to take on people from Bridlington and the surrounding area.

The recruitment drive is part of the practice’s expansion plans, which include the construction of a new small animal hospital on Hilderthorpe Road and the recent creation of a new brand identity to match the ambitious aspirations.

Aldgate Veterinary Practice director Giles Moore. Photo courtesy of Mark Kensett.

The practice said its ambition is to provide the best in preventative, diagnostic and emergency care, whether it’s to small animals or farm animals.

Services include the full array of standard veterinary disciplines, such as vaccinations, prescriptions, puppy and kitten checks, and emergency care, as well as orthopaedic surgery, keyhole surgery and diagnostic imaging.

It also provides an increasingly popular rehabilitation and pain management clinic, with facilities set to expand with the opening of the new Bridlington hospital.

Director Giles Moore said: “Aldgate Vets has been steadily growing for several years now and we are finding that customers really value our approach to animal care.

“We like to get to know our customers and their pets, and they appreciate that care is provided by people they have seen regularly, often over a number of years.

“We are also proud to be independently owned by four of our team of vets who all live in the local community and we are excited to be investing further in the local economy by expanding our team and developing our services in Bridlington.”