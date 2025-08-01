Sewerby Hall and Gardens wins top Tripadvisor award

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 1st Aug 2025, 08:44 BST
The award comes as Sewerby Hall hosts an exciting programme of summer events.placeholder image
The award comes as Sewerby Hall hosts an exciting programme of summer events.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens has scooped a top national award, recognising its commitment to hospitality excellence.

The ‘Travelers’ Choice’ recognition, awarded by Tripadvisor, shows that Sewerby Hall and Gardens is among the top 10% of all listings on the popular travel review site, over the last 12 months.

The award comes as Sewerby Hall hosts an exciting programme of events and activities throughout the summer holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘summer of fun’ will also include regular events such as magic shows and face painting, ICONIC BRICKS and zoo activities.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We’re delighted that Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been recognised as a top tourist destination.

“We highly encourage everyone to visit Sewerby Hall and take advantage of all the attractions and events on offer this summer.”

Go to sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on to find out more about Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Related topics:Sewerby HallGardensTripAdvisorEast Riding of Yorkshire Council
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice