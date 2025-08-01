Sewerby Hall and Gardens wins top Tripadvisor award
The ‘Travelers’ Choice’ recognition, awarded by Tripadvisor, shows that Sewerby Hall and Gardens is among the top 10% of all listings on the popular travel review site, over the last 12 months.
The award comes as Sewerby Hall hosts an exciting programme of events and activities throughout the summer holidays.
The ‘summer of fun’ will also include regular events such as magic shows and face painting, ICONIC BRICKS and zoo activities.
Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We’re delighted that Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been recognised as a top tourist destination.
“We highly encourage everyone to visit Sewerby Hall and take advantage of all the attractions and events on offer this summer.”
Go to sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on to find out more about Sewerby Hall and Gardens.