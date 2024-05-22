Simon Bull announced as new leader of the Scarborough Business Ambassadors

Simon Bull

The Scarborough Business Ambassadors (SBA) have appointed a new leader following the departure of Jo Thompson.

Simon Bull has been involved in the Ambassadors since 2003 and company secretary since 2013 – making for a smooth transition into the post.

As part of the change, Mr Bull has also joined the new Town Board to represent the Ambassadors when it comes to the £20m devolution deal for Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SBA is a not-for-profit company run by a board of volunteer business leaders from various sectors across the town.

One of its main activities each year is organising Scarborough Science and Engineering Week, which showcases STEM careers to around 3,000 local school students every time.

The event is run in co-operation with NYBEP and celebrates its 15th anniversary in October.

Mr Bull is keen to build on the work of both Jo Thompson and founder Peter Wilkinson before her and sees the importance of a steady ship with a clear direction of travel.

He said: “I would like to thank my predecessor Jo for her contributions in expanding reach of the SBA business community and in building on the work of SBA founder Peter.

“I am delighted to take on the role - we have a fantastic legacy.

“We are in a strong and broadened role to help support and speak up for the prosperity and reputation of the area.

“I will endeavour to build on what we have created, in conjunction with the skills and dedication of my colleagues.”

The SBA also led the establishment of the Scarborough UTC.

The SBA organises breakfast forum meetings to highlight and discuss relevant issues in the area such as the A64 and works in partnership with the NHS Trust on issues around recruitment, particularly in attracting and retaining trainee consultants.

It has also arranged business gatherings with organisations such as the Bank of England.

Mr Bull, managing director of his own environmental measurement and monitoring technology business, said: “Events and action are the cornerstone of our activities.