Site of Scarborough's historic former printing company Pindar now on market to buy or let

Property consultancy Gent Visick (GV) is marketing the site, known as Pindar House, which is available to either buy or let.

They want to see the building "flourishing again" after Pindar's owners YM Group fell into administration earlier this year, leading to closure of the site.

The detached 132,163 sq ft property sits on a 5.58 acre plot within Scarborough's Eastfield Industrial Estate and benefits from a significant power supply, headquarter style offices and potential expansion land.

Scarborough's Pindar House, site of the former Pindar printing firm.

Pindar was one of Scarborough’s oldest companies, dating back to 1836.

Pindar produced magazines and newspapers at the site for companies such as Daily Mail publisher DMG Media, Bauer Media, Guardian News as well as Reach.

The business formed part of the YM Group, which included three printing companies comprising of York Mailing based in Elvington, YM Chantry in Wakefield and Pindar in Scarborough.

YM Group entered administration in March, appointing specialist corporate restructuring company FRP Advisory, while the majority of the 512 staff based across the three sites were made redundant.

An accelerated marketing process in recent weeks failed to secure a buyer, the administrators said.

Paul Mack, director at GV, said: “This building provides a rare large-scale manufacturing and industrial facility, which has particular relevance not only for the local area but also the wider region.

"We very much hope to see this building flourish once again by either attracting a new business to the area or allowing an existing company to expand.”

Mike Greene, Scarborough Council's Chief Executive, said at the time of the closure: "The closure of Pindar, a company with a long and illustrious history of employment in Scarborough, is a huge blow for the town.