The Three B’s Micropub. Photo: James Hardisty

Five Bridlington pubs and one in Flamborough have made it into this year’s The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2026.

They are amongst 10 hostalries in this area who are celebrating after being listed in the ultimate cask beer lover’s bible – produced by people that drink it, for people seeking out the best possible pints.

The pubs good enough to make the grade this time around are: the Board Inn (new entry), Moon Tap, Pack Horse, Old Ship Inn and Three B’s Micropub, all based in Bridlington, the Butchers Dog in Driffield, the Viking Hotel in Flamborough, Stack Real Ale Cafe in Hornsea, Old Star Inn in Kilham and Trout Inn in Wansford (new entry.)

A spokesperson said: “The Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, is celebrating its 53rd edition and features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.

The Pack Horse. Photo: Richard Ponter

"The Guide uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers in the UK.

"Every pub that has made the 2026 edition is a testament to the remarkable resilience of the UK’s pubs, despite disastrous decisions from Government and an overall drop in the number of independent breweries.”

This year’s Guide is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque.

