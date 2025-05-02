Special feature - focusing on Bondville Model Village at Sewerby
During the winter, owner Rachel Hill, her family and her team have been sprucing up the popular venue ready for the summer visitors.
A spokesperson said: “A visit to Bondville is a must if you’re exploring Bridlington and the East Yorkshire coast.
"This enchanting model village showcases over 200 intricately crafted buildings, including a windmill and castle ruins.
"Each scene is a delightful representation of the world around us, featuring charming figures and vehicles. Watch as our miniature train runs around the village, adding to the magic of your experience.
“Bondville is perfect for family outings, providing quality time with loved ones in a scenic setting. Whether you are a local or visiting East Yorkshire, make Bondville a part of your adventure!”
Go to visitbondville.com for more information and opening times.