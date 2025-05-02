Rachel Hill, owner of Bondville Model Village, outside the attraction.

A huge amount of work goes into creating a unique attraction such as the Bondville Model Village at Sewerby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the winter, owner Rachel Hill, her family and her team have been sprucing up the popular venue ready for the summer visitors.

A spokesperson said: “A visit to Bondville is a must if you’re exploring Bridlington and the East Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This enchanting model village showcases over 200 intricately crafted buildings, including a windmill and castle ruins.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the model village.

"Each scene is a delightful representation of the world around us, featuring charming figures and vehicles. Watch as our miniature train runs around the village, adding to the magic of your experience.

“Bondville is perfect for family outings, providing quality time with loved ones in a scenic setting. Whether you are a local or visiting East Yorkshire, make Bondville a part of your adventure!”

Go to visitbondville.com for more information and opening times.