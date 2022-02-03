Springboard scheme offering support to help people progress into work, training or education

Councillor Jane Evison welcomed the new Springboard programme.

The ‘Springboard’ programme, run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s learning, skills and workforce development team, will offer a bespoke course for each individual.

Some of the courses will be delivered in small groups or 1:1 sessions of approximately 12 weeks, with ages between 16-24 years of age, covering a wide range of topics and not limited to just employability skills.

The programme will adopt an individual approach to finding out what the client needs support with before then deciding on which group session and/or 1:1 session they are identified to be appropriate for.

Sessions which can be implemented include (but are not limited to):

○ Health and wellbeing

○ Mental toughness – activities based around self-esteem, confidence, teamwork

○ Money matters – about how to manage money, debt

○ First impressions – Personality, stereotyping, how to contact businesses or job adverts

○ Helping understand stress, what can cause it and how to manage it

○ Interview help and techniques

○ CV help and job hunting

○ Mini projects to help the community which would involve planning and implementing as a small group

The following criteria must be met to be eligible for the programme:

○ Not in any type of education, training, or employment

○ Not on any other course funded by the same funders

○ Live in the East Riding boundary

○ Be 16 – 24 years of age (individual may turn 25 when enrolled)

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is terrific to see the launch of the Springboard programme and I would very much encourage any resident in the East Riding who may be struggling to find work, facing financial pressures or health and wellbeing issues to get in touch with the team and find out what support is available to you.

“The programme covers a wide range of important issues for our younger generation and the different variety of sessions available should mean there is something for everyone in need of this support.”

○ Email [email protected] or call 01482 887670 to contact the team of advisors.

○ Visit tinyurl.com/229mw95y for more information about the new Springboard programme.