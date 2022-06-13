‘Springboard Summer Tour’ will be in Bridlington next month to deliver careers advice

East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

The tour engages with 16–24-year-olds, speaking to them about helping with their next steps to education, further training or employment will be at East Riding Leisure Bridlington on Tuesday, July 12 between 10am and 2pm.

The programme is fully funded and residents not in education or employment and living in the East Riding can access the help and advice from personal advisers.

The Springboard programme includes 1:1 and group sessions covering a range of topics including:

○ Mental toughness and well-being

○ Communication skills

○ Managing money

○ Building self-esteem

○ Building self-confidence

○ How to engage with employers

○ Interview skills

○ CV help and guidance

In Bridlington, advisor Michaela has helped Hannah with applying for jobs and preparing for interviews.

Hannah attended her job interview for a teaching assistant position and secured the job with a successful interview.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people in a number of areas across the East Riding to attend one of these summer roadshow events and learn how the Springboard Programme can help them take those next steps – whether it be in education, training or employment.”