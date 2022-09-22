Stamford Bridge distillery's vodka lands hat-trick at prestigious Global Vodka Masters

Ellers Farm Distillery’s Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka reached new heights with wins across the board, claiming golds in every category it entered.

Quickly becoming a staple event in the drinks business calendar, the competition sought to recognise and celebrate the best in the business, with entrants from across the globe.

Dutch Barn was put forward in four categories – Vodka – Fruit, Smooth, Europe and Super Premium – receiving three gold medals and a silver medal respectively, with the judges’ tasting notes praising its creaminess and fruity quality.

Ellers Farm Distillery's award-winning Dutch Barn Vodka.

The premium spirit, which takes its name from the original Dutch Barn on the farmland on which the Ellers Farm Distillery now sits, has blazed a trail through the UK market in the six months since its launch, appearing in more than 300 Waitrose and Asda stores nationwide, as well as significant listings in high profile bars and restaurants.

In addition to Dutch Barn’s glittering success, Ellers Farm also took home awards for two of its Small Batch Spirits – Scarlett Cherry Liqueur achieved the prestigious Masters medal in the Vodka Liqueur category, while Forte’s Espresso clinched a silver medal in Flavoured and Infused.

Speaking on the landmark win, Master Distiller Jamie Baggott said: “We are immensely proud of our achievements in this years’ Global Vodka Masters Awards.