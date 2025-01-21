Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re thinking of launching a business in 2025, check these expert tips to make your start-up thrive 🚀

Nearly half of UK adults are considering starting a business or side hustle in 2025

Entrepreneurship is driven by passion, with many seeking to turn hobbies into careers

Family members are key role models for aspiring entrepreneurs, more so than public figures

Technology and community support are shaping the modern start-up landscape

Experts share insights into what it takes to launch and grow a successful venture

With nearly half of UK adults (47%) considering launching a business or side hustle in 2025, entrepreneurship is booming.

The latest Start-Up Ambition Report by Enterprise Nation reveals not just a growing appetite for entrepreneurship but also key insights into what drives success.

Interestingly, while well-known entrepreneurs like Sir Richard Branson and Stormzy inspire some, a fifth of aspiring business owners say their primary role models are family members, with more than a third struggling to find relatable public figures.

For many, the journey is about more than financial gain - it’s an opportunity to pursue a passion, with 36% of young people citing doing something they love as a motivator.

To delve deeper into what it takes to start a successful business, we spoke to four experts from diverse entrepreneurial backgrounds. Here are their insights, tips and ideas...

1. Follow your passion and use it to solve problems

One of the most common motivations for starting a business is turning a passion into profit.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, believes this cultural shift represents a generational embrace of entrepreneurship as a mainstream career path.

“People want to increase their income while doing something they love or are good at,” Jones explains. “It’s also about the accessibility of technology and good quality business support that helps people to get started and grow.”

Whether it’s monetising a hobby or addressing a gap in the market, identifying what excites you and how it can create value for others is often the first step toward building a successful venture.

2. Harness the power of technology

Technology plays a pivotal role in the modern entrepreneurial landscape, making it easier than ever to launch and scale a business. Sarah Atkins, Chief Marketing Officer at GS1 UK, emphasises the importance of digital tools.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, customers want access to product information instantly,” Atkins notes. “Digital tools like QR codes powered by GS1 offer a frictionless customer experience. For start-ups with a mission and a story to tell, these tools can be transformative.”

From marketing automation to e-commerce solutions, leveraging technology can streamline operations and provide customers with a seamless experience, setting your business apart.

3. Build a strong support network

Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey, but the right support network can make all the difference. Erika Robinson, UK General Manager of Constant Contact and founder of her own business, highlights the importance of community.

“There’s a world of enterprise opportunity out there,” Robinson says. “What matters now is having the support infrastructure in place to help turn start-up dreams into reality.”

Joining entrepreneurial communities, seeking mentorship and collaborating with like-minded individuals can provide the encouragement and guidance needed to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

4. Focus on what matters most

In the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Jordan Shwide, General Manager at Monzo Business, stresses the importance of prioritisation.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, so it’s essential they get the right support to grow and thrive,” Shwide explains. “At Monzo, we aim to do the heavy lifting so entrepreneurs can focus on what really matters.”

Whether it’s through automating repetitive tasks or outsourcing non-core activities, staying focused on your core mission and goals is key to achieving long-term success.

5. Be prepared to adapt and grow

Entrepreneurship requires flexibility and a willingness to evolve. The report reveals that many aspiring business owners are motivated by the desire to supplement their income or respond to economic pressures. But successful entrepreneurs understand that the journey is rarely linear.

“The nation’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and kicking,” Sarah Atkins says. “Access to simple, affordable tools and a willingness to embrace new opportunities are crucial for start-ups looking to grow through a variety of sales channels at home and abroad.”

Whether it’s navigating economic uncertainties or expanding into new markets, adaptability can help your business thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

6. Invest in continuous learning

The most successful entrepreneurs are lifelong learners who constantly seek to improve their skills and knowledge.

According to Enterprise Nation’s latest Start-Up Ambition Report, younger entrepreneurs are particularly eager to seek business support and learn from others.

“Starting a business is no longer about going it alone,” Emma Jones says. “With the right resources and mentorship, aspiring entrepreneurs can navigate the challenges and build something extraordinary.”

From online courses to networking events, investing in personal and professional development can provide the tools and confidence needed to achieve your entrepreneurial ambitions.

7. Prioritise financial literacy

Understanding your numbers is critical, as managing cash flow, expenses and funding can make or break your business.

Erika Robinson says: “Financial literacy is a skill every entrepreneur needs. Knowing where your money is going and how to allocate resources wisely can help you weather tough times and seize opportunities.”

Resources like free financial workshops, budgeting apps or consultations with a small business advisor can help you build a strong financial foundation.

