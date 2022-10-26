State-of-the-art animal hospital set to open in Bridlington early next month - find out more here

Giles Moore, director and vet at Aldgate Vets. Image: Mark Kensett Photography Ltd

The huge investment by Aldgate Veterinary Practice will offer 24/7 emergency services, veterinary-led rehabilitation and hydrotherapy, as well as the full range of core services.

All of this will be delivered from a purpose-built hospital in a landmark location, fitted out with the highest standards of equipment, including CT scanner, pool with treadmill, and ultrasound, x-ray and endoscopy facilities.

The hospital will have five consulting rooms, separate dog and cat waiting areas, and a wealth of modern veterinary technology.

Core facilities will also include three surgical theatres, including one for orthopaedic work.

A hydrotherapy pool and treadmill will enable Aldgate Vets to significantly grow their rehabilitation and pain management services, including acupuncture and laser therapy, which are becoming increasingly popular as part of an holistic treatment package.

Giles Moore, director and vet at Aldgate Vets, said: “This will be a truly outstanding facility for the area and we can’t wait to share it with our existing customers and newcomers to Aldgate Vets.

“We are very proud of our approach to animal care and we look forward to being able to offer our outstanding services to more people in the communities which are home to everyone in our team.”