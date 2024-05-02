Alex Trousdale with patient Audrey Jordan

The new practice, Trousdale Ear Care, augments eye care clinic, Sam Noble Eyecare, already located in the same building.

Hearing Aid Audiologist, Alex Trousdale, thanked his family for their support in establishing the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “My mum has been instrumental helping me set the clinic up. She is also an audiologist and and is the reason I do what I do.”

Alex Trousdale and daughter Suzie with Sam Noble

“We have added a top of the range imaging device (endoscope) to survey the health of the ear canal and eardrum and a middle ear function analyser (tympanometer) to our already vast array of high end medical equipment.

"These latest technology additions will help us diagnose conditions requiring treatment, we can then inform GP’s and Ear Nose and Throat surgeons to help people quickly get the help they need.”

The practice, which has many five star reviews on Google, has also recently added a sound booth to help diagnose people’s conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trousdale said: “It has been in the media recently about how earwax removal, and the withdrawal of this much needed service on the usual NHS pathways.

Sam with his family at the opening

“We offer hearing assessment, tinnitus assessment, safe earwax removal, hearing aids, swim moulds, noise protection and professional musicians hearing services.”