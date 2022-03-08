Students at a Coventry University’s Scarborough campus to tuck in to Yorkshire-inspired dishes

Graham Turner, Seasoned managing partner, venues with Michael Ricketts, interim group director of Estates at Coventry University

Leading caterer Seasoned has won the contract to provide on-site services for more than 850 students and 150 members of staff along with hospitality for events such as open days.

CU Scarborough, which is part of the Coventry University Group, is set to expand its numbers to 1,200 students and 250 faculty staff in the next two years. To support this, Seasoned will develop the service it offers, with plans for a new kitchen and a more healthy and vibrant offer from September.

Seasoned already works with Coventry University, providing conference and catering services at its Technology Park in Coventry. It was this partnership that led to Seasoned securing the catering and hospitality contract at the group’s CU Scarborough campus.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Ricketts, Interim Group Director of Estates at Coventry University, said: “Coventry University has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Seasoned and we are delighted with this exciting new partnership, which holds so much potential for the future.

"We are looking forward to working together with Seasoned to create a wonderful student experience with a food offer that complements and connects with our Yorkshire provenance throughout the year.”

Graham Turner, Seasoned’s managing partner, venues, added: “This is our first venture into higher education and is a sign of our strength within the industry to have secured this contract, which was all thanks to a referral from an existing, long-term client.