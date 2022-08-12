Syrian refugee who resettled in Ryedale opens a tailoring business in Norton

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ammar Jokhadar, originally from Damascus, opened his own business – Damascus Tailor – on Commercial Street in Norton earlier this year. Photo submitted

Ammar Jokhadar, originally from Damascus, arrived in Ryedale five years ago with his family as part of the Syrian refugee programme.

He has now opened his own business – Damascus Tailor – on Commercial Street in Norton earlier this year.

Mr Jokhadar has been a tailor for 27 years, specialising in women’s clothing.

He learned his trade in a factory in Syria before opening a shop in Damascus which he ran for five years.

Mr Jokhadar said: “Having the shop here is good.

“I made a Facebook page which has given me a push and customers are coming back now.

“People here are lovely and helpful. I like them.”

It took a while for him and his family to adjust when they arrived in the UK.

He explained: “It was very difficult, a new country, new people, new language.

“It’s hard to leave your country, your home, and your parents.

“The first year when I came here, I couldn’t manage everything. It was a struggle.

“Even the food being different – I was in Morrisons looking at the food. I didn’t know what it was.”

Ryedale District Council worked in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council on the Syrian Refugee Programme. Ryedale District Council found them accommodation when they arrived and the county council and Migration Yorkshire organised English lessons.

He took English classes three days a week for two years but ultimately wanted to find a job and found it easier to learn the language at work.

Before opening his shop Ammar worked for three years at Ashley Cooke Carpets and Furniture in Malton, volunteered at a charity shop in the town and, with the help of the Refugee Council, found a job with a tailor in York for six months.

As initial accommodation was only provided for one year, officers at Ryedale District Council found housing for the family to move on to.

Margaret Wallace, programme director for People and Resources at Ryedale District Council, said: “We’re incredibly proud to take part in the Refugee Programme with our partners.

“Ammar’s story shows the value in supporting refugees when they come to our country.

“He and his family are now part of the community in Ryedale and I would like to wish him the best of luck with his business.”

Neil Forster, HR employability adviser at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “I have worked with Ammar since taking on the role of Employability Adviser in August 2019, and continue to work with refugees across the county.

“We started looking into the possibility of opening his own business just before the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“That obviously delayed the plans considerably but Ammar always maintained his positive attitude and drive towards opening his own business.”