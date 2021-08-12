The Badger Hounds pub at Hinderwell, near Whitby, wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

The pub, on the village's High Street, is owned by leading UK community pub group Admiral Taverns.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to people around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, licensees Steve and Andy stood out by continuously delivering great service and experience to their guests.

The Badger Hounds at Hinderwell.

The pub offers a range of fresh seafood, including scampi, octopus, mussels and cod.

Sam Lightwing, the chef at the Badger Hounds, is always looking at new ways of making his menu innovative, sourcing fresh produce while supporting local businesses.

The pub also offers a pizza and pasta night every Tuesday, which is proving to be popular, with customers encouraged to book ahead.

Stephen Sands, Licensee at the Badger Hounds, said: “It’s a great privilege to be recognised by TripAdvisor as one of the top restaurants worldwide.

One of the dishes you can try at the Badger Hounds, Hinderwell.

"The team always put in a fantastic effort to ensure all our customers are enjoying their visit.

"I am so passionate about providing the best quality of food and I am thrilled to read that our customers feel the same.”

Throughout the pandemic, Steve and Andy took the time to carry out maintenance to the pub, including new internal fittings, repainting the interior, while adding new benches outside.

They even installed a blue metallic sink in the bar to ensure customers felt safe with the ongoing pandemic.

Craig Kennedy, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “It’s fantastic to see Steve and Andy’s hard work throughout the past year being rewarded with this excellent achievement. To be ranked so highly by their visitors is a true testament to the experience they provide.

"I can’t wait to visit the pub again myself and would recommend everyone to do the same.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor, congratulated the Badger Hounds and all other winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards: "Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic."