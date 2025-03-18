The outdoor experience can be found on Pioneer Road, Wilsthorpe.

The Edge: Aerial Adventure in Bridlington is reopening to the public on Saturday, April 5.

The outdoor experience which can be found on Pioneer Road, Wilsthorpe, will be welcoming back local adventurers and holiday makers alike after closing for winter.

Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and designed for thrill-seekers of all ages, the two rope courses offer a safe and fun environment to take on a heart racing adventure with breathtaking views of the East Yorkshire coastline from the top of the high ropes.

The high ropes course includes 20 challenging elements, including the chasm jump, hanging stirrups, and zip wire. The aerial challenge also features a variety of obstacles, towering tyres and stepping stones for the ultimate experience.

Alex Crutchley, head of destinations at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Whether people are taking on the ariel adventure for the first time or returning for another thrilling visit, there’s plenty of excitement waiting for them at The Edge: Ariel Adventure.

“Each course provides an unforgettable experience in a safe and invigorating setting, supported by fully trained, professional instructors.”

For more information and to book visit: www.edgeaerialadventure.co.uk