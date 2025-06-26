The Mayfield at Seamer, Scarborough, thrilled to be a finalist at Great British Pub Awards

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:31 BST

The Mayfield pub in Seamer has successfully been selected as a finalist at the Great British Pub Awards, competing in The Best Pub for Entertainment category.

And a spokesperson for the pub, based on Main Street, said they are delighted to be up for “such a prestigious award”.

They said: “We love creating unforgettable experiences for our customers and our diverse offerings reflect just that.

"From family events involving all the community to live music and themed experience nights, we’ve poured our hearts into enhancing our entertainment offering and providing a platform for local musician and performers to be seen and heard.

Staff at The Mayfield, Seamer.

"So, after years of hard work and dedication, we're super proud to be recognised and want to say a huge thank you to not only our passionate team but our incredible local community for their support - this is just as much their achievement as it is ours.

"Being a finalist for such a prestigious award will give our team even more drive to continue to offer the very best entertainment and events possible - promising many more days and nights filled with laughter, music, and joy for all the enjoy.”

The Mayfield will be competing against:

- The Keynsham Courtyard, Keynsham, Bristol

Robbie Williams tribute at The Mayfield, Seamer.

- Pontardawe Inn, Pontardawe, Swansea

- Bonnie Rogues, Cardiff

- The Goose, Manchester

- and Chaplin's & The Cellar Bar, Boscombe, Bournemouth

This year’s Great British Pub Awards will take place on September 24 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.

The awards celebrate excellence in a wide variety of categories.

Visit greatbritishpubawards.co.uk/live/en/page/homepage to find out more.

