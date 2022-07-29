Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards winners 2021

The business world is starting to recover from the downturns and hardships that Covid brought – although it is still proving problematic for some in staffing, supplies and other areas.

But the Yorkshire Coast’s businesses – large and small – are resilient and innovative, and our annual awards recognise the tremendous efforts and contribution they make.

Whether your business has two or 200 staff there is an award for you, and the categories cover firms and individuals.

Angela Fletcher (green top, centre) with the Happy Futures team outside their new premises in Newchase Court. Happy Futures will be the main sponsor for this year's business awards.

As usual, the awards night will be at Scarborough Spa, on Thursday December 1, a glittering evening that celebrates all that is good about our area’s business community.

And this year we are delighted to welcome a new main sponsor, Happy Futures.

The care providers have just relocated to new offices at Newchase Court on Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield and are thrilled to be at the forefront of the awards.

CEO Angela Fletcher said: “Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd feel honoured to sponsor The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2022 as we feel that all businesses should be recognised for their outstanding contributions.

“An awards event like this brings people together to celebrate all of the great work, dedication and commitment people have in their work environment.

"It’s an absolute privilege to be the headline sponsor to really incredible businesses in Scarborough and support them to celebrate their achievements.”

The awards, now in their eighth year, are the premier honours of their type along the coast.

Last year’s were the biggest and best yet, with more categories, more entries and the biggest attendance on the night than ever before.

It’s with huge sadness that we can no longer welcome our friend and regular compere, Harry Gration, who sadly passed away in June.

But we have lined up another well-known personality as compere – details will be revealed soon. And we will also be announcing the judges soon.

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

It includes the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.

Make sure you enter in good time; the closing date is October 14 but it might take a little time to prepare your entry.

Why not have a look now at the categories you might be interested in.