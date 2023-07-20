These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the community and the economic success of the region.

We are inviting entries from companies – large and small – in every sector trading anywhere within the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire areas.

It’s a great platform to highlight your people and your business at what has become the best night on the Scarborough awards calendar!

Award winners from the Scarborough News Business Awards 2022

Whether your business has two or 200 staff there is an award for you, and the categories cover both firms and individuals.

Alongside our regular categories which include Best Retail, Leisure or Hospitality Business of the Year, The Sustainability Award, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Technology & Digital Award, Employee Health & Wellbeing Award, Best Business Transformation, Best Independent Business, Tourism Award, Best SME Company, Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Large Company, Employer of the Year and the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award, this year we will be launching two brand new categories, the Diversity and Inclusion Award and Rural Business of the Year.

The black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on Thursday November 30 at The Scarborough Spa, a glittering evening that celebrates all that is good about our area’s business community.

Our sponsors include Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, Chris McMahon, Yorkshire Cancer Research (Charity Partner), The Farrier, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

Dani Bushby from The Farrier in Cayton which won Business of the Year in 2022

Last year’s winner of the Business of the Year, Dani Bushby, from The Farrier at Cayton, has chosen to sponsor one of this year’s categories, she said: “Last year I was lucky enough to win overall Business of the Year.

"I was overjoyed to be the recipient of such a wonderful accolade but also very humbled.

"I began to feel that it would be wonderful to offer someone else the opportunity to feel the same joy that I had felt and to be acknowledged for the effort, hard work and determination that we all know it takes to create a successful business.

"Therefore, it goes without saying that my admiration and best wishes go to the entrants for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

It includes the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.

Make sure you enter in good time; the closing date is not until October but it might take a little time to prepare your entry.

Why not have a look now at the categories you might be interested in.

We welcome entries for the awards from the Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale area.