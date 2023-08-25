The Stables in Whitby to host new business networking event being launched in the town

The face-to-face networking concept is being expanded from its successful home in Scarborough, to reach more businesses across the region.Meeting on alternate Fridays, WIN Networking Whitby welcomes people working in all business types, as well as owners, entrepreneurs or service businesses looking for new clients.

The first event, on Friday September 8, from 7.30am to 9am, is free and includes open networking with the option to buy breakfast from The Stables menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a 60 second ‘getting to know you’ introduction round and guest speakers will be invited over the initial period until a regular group is formed.

Sarah Corrie-Pearce and Neil Street-Bailey.

Neil Street-Bailey & Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Group Ltd and co-founders of WIN Networking, say: “We believe networking should be free.

"It's the relationships you build with like-minded business owners and the referrals passed over time at networking that provide value without having to pay extortionate fees like other networking groups.

"Our Scarborough group has grown to 21 members over the last 12 months, and in that time over £500,000 of work has been passed between our members and we continue to grow and pass more business every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meeting at The Hideout Cafe, Scarborough every fortnight on a Thursday, we're always keen to welcome visitors there too.

The Stables in Whitby is hosting an inaugural Whitby B2B Breakfast meeting.

"Expanding into Whitby was a natural next step as we look to grow our network and offer support to more members."

Free car parking is available on site.