This is when Scholar's Bar in Scarborough is due to reopen after landlord tests positive for Covid

Scholar's Bar on Somerset Terrace. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The sports bar on Somerset Terrace is due to reopen again on Monday 26 July.

In a status on social media earlier this week, landlord Danny Smith said: "Unfortunately my PCR test result came back positive this morning, which means isolation for ten days from my first symptoms.

"Therefore I won’t be able to open Scholar’s until next Monday (26th). Many apologies."

The bar is the latest business in Scarborough to be affected by staff testing positive or being asked to isolate after being 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app.