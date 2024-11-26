Thornwick Bay holiday park in Flamborough wins top tourism award

Vaughn Medhurst (Bourne Leisure) collects the award from Gemma Brown (general manager of Hoseasons)

A local holiday park has been presented with a top regional tourism award by Hoseasons.

Thornwick Bay in Flamborough was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the North of England at the staycation specialist’s 18th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout 2024.

Kelly Newland, general manager of Bourne Leisure (parent company of Thornwick Bay), said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us.

“We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

Gemma Brown, general manager at Hoseasons, added: “The team at Thornwick Bay are shining examples of the dedication and commitment needed to delight our guests and encourage the kind of positive reviews we know others look for when deciding where to spend their staycation. “We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”