East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman, Councillor Linda Bayram.

Three projects in the Bridlington and district area have been shortlisted for the 2025 Chairman’s Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman’s Built Heritage Award (Single New Dwellings, Conversions and Minor Works Category) – 20 High Street, Bridlington; Chairman’s Business Award (51 and Over Employees Category) – Peak Security, Bridlington, Chairman’s Community Award – Rewilding Youth, Flamborough are all up for awards.

This year marks a special milestone as East Riding of Yorkshire Council celebrate 25 years of recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals, businesses, and projects that have made a significant impact on our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman, Councillor Linda Bayram, will present the awards at an event taking place in May 2025 and said: “As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Chairman’s Awards, it is truly inspiring to see the remarkable achievements and dedication of our nominees.

“We are proud to celebrate their efforts, and I very much look forward to announcing the winners.”

For more information and to view previous winners visit: www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards