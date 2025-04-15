Three Bridlington concerns are shortlisted for Chairman’s Awards 2025
Chairman’s Built Heritage Award (Single New Dwellings, Conversions and Minor Works Category) – 20 High Street, Bridlington; Chairman’s Business Award (51 and Over Employees Category) – Peak Security, Bridlington, Chairman’s Community Award – Rewilding Youth, Flamborough are all up for awards.
This year marks a special milestone as East Riding of Yorkshire Council celebrate 25 years of recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals, businesses, and projects that have made a significant impact on our community.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman, Councillor Linda Bayram, will present the awards at an event taking place in May 2025 and said: “As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Chairman’s Awards, it is truly inspiring to see the remarkable achievements and dedication of our nominees.
“We are proud to celebrate their efforts, and I very much look forward to announcing the winners.”
For more information and to view previous winners visit: www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards