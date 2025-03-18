Three B’s Micropub hits major beers landmark
The pub has a policy that three out of the four beers on tap never repeat and this week it is raising a glass to its 1,000th different offering.
The beer concerned is a very special intensively American hopped beer which was brewed at local North Riding Brewery based at Snainton in North Yorkshire.
The owner of the micropub, Mark Bates, assisted with the production at the brewery in late February.
Mr Bates said: “It was amazing to be entertained by our good friends at North Riding brewery, it was a very enjoyable and educational experience, and I thank them for allowing me to help with the production of the beer.”
The beer is expected to be available for around a week at the pub commencing on Wednesday, March 19.