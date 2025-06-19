Organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), the 2025 REYTAs are officially open for entries.

Tourism businesses in this area are being invited to celebrate their success and shine on a regional – and potentially national – stage.

The call comes as the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) return for a 15th year.

Held in association with the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, eligible winners from the REYTAs will automatically progress to the national finals.

The winners will be revealed during a spectacular awards evening at Connexin Live, in Hull, on Wednesday, November 19.

Chris Blacksell, Chair of VHEY, said: “Tourism is the heartbeat of Hull and East Yorkshire, and the REYTAs are our chance to celebrate the people and places that bring our region to life.

“From unique visitor experiences to unforgettable events and world-class hospitality, the awards are about honouring the passion, creativity and resilience of our tourism sector."

VHEY, the area’s accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), is supported by Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and a broad range of private sector partners.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “The REYTAs play a crucial role in recognising the businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to put Hull and East Yorkshire on the map.

“Whether it’s a local food producer, a boutique hotel or a community-led event, the REYTAs shine a light on the stories that make our region such a distinctive and welcoming destination.”

The categories include: Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award; Business Events Venue of the Year; Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year; Cuppa Award; Dog Welcome Award; Experience of the Year; Large Hotel of the Year; Local Producer Award; New Tourism Business of the Year; Pub of the Year; Regenerative Tourism Award; Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year; Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year; Taste of East Yorkshire Award; Tourism Event of the Year; Visitor Attraction of the Year; and East Yorkshire Passion Award

Entry is free, and businesses can apply easily via visithullandeastyorkshire.co.uk/remarkable-east-yorkshire-tourism-awards/