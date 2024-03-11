Town’s top upcycling furniture business gets a new look

Michelle said: “We are very proud of Furniture Works and its brand-new look! We would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work. “Furniture Works was founded four years ago as we needed a space to show off the creations made by our clients. Our remit includes teaching and sharing practical skills with our learners and one of the key areas is the restoration of donated furniture.” Furniture Works also includes a workshop to the rear, a bigger retail space for customers to enjoy, and a brand-new website which was launched recently. Sarah said: “We have worked very hard to transform the premises into a fresh, immersive fantastic retail space. “Our clients and mentors do an amazing job transforming tired pieces of furniture into something that can find its forever home. So, we not only put our learners’ skills to good use, we also prevent items heading to landfill, and provide essential quality furniture at a price people can afford.” Additional services Furniture Works which are set to be provided by the team include bespoke upcycling commissions of a customer’s beloved furniture items. Proceeds from sales go towards local charity Futureworks NY, based in Scarborough. Futureworks NY helps local learners from school age upwards, enabling them to acquire life skills, confidence, practical skills and some qualifications in an environment that suits their individual requirements.