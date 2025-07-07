Trio of awards for Yorkshire family holiday park

There has been recognition of the investment and improvements made at Unity Skirlington Coast with the AA awarding it a five-star grading and also a gold award.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That follows the recent Visit England five-star award which they also received.

The park was taken over at the end of 2024 by Unity Holidays, who have since invested heavily in all areas with new dining and leisure facilities, enhancements for tourers and additional caravans for holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When informing the team at Skirlington Coast of their five-star grading and 90% rating, the AA also told them of an additional honour.

The deckchairs are ready outside the new Wonky Donkey pub and kitchen at Skirlington Coast.

“There have been significant updates since the takeover, which was great to see,” said the AA. “In recognition of the substantial investment already made and the plans for ongoing improvements, a Gold Award has also been achieved this year.”

The AA is the only organisation that works across the UK and Northern Ireland with hotels, guest accommodation, self-catering, serviced accommodation, restaurants, caravan and camping sites, and catering colleges.

Their ratings and awards are conducted with an inspection and assessment of various aspects, including service quality, cleanliness, hospitality, maintenance, and the quality of physical facilities and service delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The recently opened Wonky Donkey Kitchen & Bar is particularly impressive, showcasing high-quality décor, furnishings, and finishes,” the AA said in their report on Skirlington Coast.

The stunning clifftop location of Skirlington Coast.

“The new arcade facility at the Pavilion stands out with its more vibrant and contemporary design,” they went on, “and in the touring field, the amenity blocks have been refreshed.”

Situated close to the resorts of Skipsea, Hornsea and Bridlington, Skirlington Coast has been helping make happy family memories for more than 50 years and they’re proud to have their latest improvements recognised.

“It’s an award and a huge pat on the back for all of the team on the park, and underlines the investments we have made – and will continue to make – have our owners, guests and their families at heart,” said resort director Rob Bruton.

To learn more about Skirlington Coast, go to https://skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk/