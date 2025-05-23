Trust appoints new chief executive

A health Trust which supports people across the Scarborough and Whitby areas has appointed a new chief executive.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has appointed Alison Smith as its new chief executive.

Alison joins the Trust from Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust, where she has been deputy chief executive since 2022.

Prior to this Alison was managing director at the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) working within the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System.

Alison Smith - the new chief executive of TEWV.

She has also worked across acute and community services.

Interim chair, Bev Reilly said: “Following a robust recruitment process involving a wide range of stakeholders, I am pleased to announce Alison’s appointment as chief executive.

“With a career spanning 15 years, she has extensive senior leadership experience in healthcare and joins us at a significant time as we continue our improvement programme, Our Journey to Change.

“Her passion for high quality, safe care and continuous improvement will be a huge benefit to people across the communities we serve.”

Alison Smith said: “‘I am delighted with this exciting opportunity to lead the Trust. At a time of huge change across the NHS, mental health has never been more important.

“I am committed to listening to and working with staff, patients, carers, families and partners as we continue to build on the improvements already underway in the Trust.”

The appointment was approved by our Council of Governors following a competitive recruitment process.

Alison will join TEWV later this year in September, and Patrick Scott will continue as interim chief executive until this time.