Salaries across the UK have been on the rise, but some cities have seen particularly impressive pay boosts in 2024.

A new study by Franchise Local analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to determine the UK cities where workers are seeing the biggest increases in hourly wages.

The study compared average hourly wages across 70 major UK cities between 2023 and 2024, calculating the percentage increase for each city.

From thriving logistics hubs to booming tech and tourism sectors, various factors have driven wage growth in different regions.

Whether fuelled by regeneration projects, strong local industries, or proximity to major economic centres, these 19 cities stand out for offering workers a significant increase in earnings.

Let’s break down the places experiencing the highest salary jumps this year and explore what’s behind their economic momentum. Could your city be among the top performers?

1 . Crawley (17.6%) Crawley steals the spotlight with an impressive 17.6% boost in hourly wages. Workers in the area saw their pay rise from £14.80 in 2023 to £17.41 in 2024. Thanks to its close connection to Gatwick Airport, Crawley’s economic growth is likely fueled by the expansion of the aviation and logistics sectors, positioning it as a prime area for growing incomes. | nickos - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . York (12.1%) The historic city of York secures second place, with wages rising 12.1% from £15.26 to £17.11. As a centre for tourism and education, York’s wage growth signals a strengthening economy, likely driven by a post-pandemic surge in travel and hospitality. | davidionut - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Leicester (11.6%) Leicester saw an 11.6% wage increase, rising from £12.78 to £14.26. With its rich textile industry and cultural diversity, the city's revival of local manufacturing may help explain the significant boost in pay. | dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . Middlesbrough (11.5%) Middlesbrough posted an 11.5% wage increase, climbing from £12.92 to £14.41. Once a major industrial hub, the city’s recent investments in regeneration and technology sectors appear to be benefiting local workers. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales