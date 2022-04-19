The donation hub will be at the Brunswick for the next six weeks. (Photo: Brunswick)

Scarborough Group, which owns the retail outlet, has partnered with the Rainbow Centre to open the unit as a centre to collect donations from the public and send them directly to fleeing refugees.

Trish Kinsella, Centre Manager at The Rainbow Centre, said: "The refugee crisis, both on the ground in Ukraine and in the neighbouring countries, is escalating rapidly and we desperately need to get more supplies to those displaced by the conflict as quickly as we possibly can.

"We are extremely grateful to the owners of the Brunswick for allowing us to use the unit as a drop-off point for donations and are appealing to the generosity of our local community to help us continue to support those in need."

The Rainbow Centre's Trish Kinsella (centre) with volunteers at the new donation hub. (Photo: Brunswick)

The Centre is appealing for Scarborough residents to donate essential items including sanitary wear, baby clothes and nappies up to two-years-old, warm coats and gloves for children as well as children's colouring books and crayons.

With the exception of sanitary wear and toys all can be used but in good condition. Other items are also welcomed, but these are the most urgently required.

Sephen Marriott, Brunswick's Centre Manager, said: "The situation in Ukraine is dire and, like many local people, we want to provide practical support in any way we can.

"By partnering with the Rainbow Centre to open this donation hub in the heart of Scarborough town centre it will enable vital supplies to be delivered to those in need."