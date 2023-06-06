In a statement, Whitby Seafoods said today: “After a period of increasing costs across its operations, including inflation in quayside prices, combined with a reduction in sales volumes, the company says it has had to consider ways in which costs can be reduced.

“Regrettably, this means a number of roles are at risk in the company’s Whitby factory and office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Seafoods Managing Director, Daniel Whittle, said: “Our excellent and hard-working colleagues are the backbone of our business, and we are sad that the challenging external environment has left us with no choice other than to take this step.”

Whitby Seafoods. picture: Google images.