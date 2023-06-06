News you can trust since 1882
Up to 40 jobs could go as Whitby Seafoods starts consultation with staff

Whitby Seafoods is to start a consultation with staff about the possible loss of up to 40 roles at its production site in the town.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

In a statement, Whitby Seafoods said today: “After a period of increasing costs across its operations, including inflation in quayside prices, combined with a reduction in sales volumes, the company says it has had to consider ways in which costs can be reduced.

“Regrettably, this means a number of roles are at risk in the company’s Whitby factory and office.”

Whitby Seafoods Managing Director, Daniel Whittle, said: “Our excellent and hard-working colleagues are the backbone of our business, and we are sad that the challenging external environment has left us with no choice other than to take this step.”

Whitby Seafoods. picture: Google images.
Whitby Seafoods. picture: Google images.
The consultation process will take place over the coming weeks before a final decision is made.

