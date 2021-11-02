In response to these troubling findings, the Sirius Minerals Foundation has launched a £440,000 fund to provide long-term support for children and young people with emotional health and wellbeing needs across the North Yorkshire coast.

The Foundation is funded by mining company Anglo American, the owners of Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby with product processing on Teesside.

It is aiming to help children and young people develop the tools they need to improve their ability to cope with all they’ve faced and with ongoing challenges.

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of Sirius Minerals Foundation, who said the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many children and young people’s mental health.

The Foundation would like to hear from experienced organisations who are passionate about supporting children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Single organisations can apply for grants of between £30,000 and £75,000.

It will also welcome multiple organisations applying in partnership for a greater amount of funding.

Sirius Minerals Foundation Chief Executive Leah Swain said: “We understand that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many children and young people’s mental health and emotional well-being, due to the unprecedented levels of trauma and uncertainty they have faced over the last 18 months.

“As a result, many are struggling and lack the support they deserve to move forward positively with their lives.

"The trustees of the Sirius Minerals Foundation are absolutely committed to supporting the young people in our area and we hope this funding will make a real difference to those who

need it.”

The foundation’s trustees worked closely with a number of mental health professionals when putting together this funding round.

Wendy Kelly of Public Health South Tees said there was an urgent need for further investment into support services and the Sirius Minerals Foundation grants programme would help to facilitate this.

This grant round will close at midday on Monday January 24, 2022.

Click here for more information on how to apply.