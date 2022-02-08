Volunteers wanted to help out at Bridlington’s YMCA store on King Street
The YMCA is appealing for new volunteers to help with the smooth running of the Bridlington store on King Street.
The store is welcoming volunteers from all situations – for example people with learning difficulties, retirees, or people looking to gain retail experience.
It is also looking for qualified PAT testers who can spare some time to help with the electrical donations.
A spokesman said: “Have you got a spare hour or so you would like to come and spend with us? Why not come and join us for a few hours of volunteering?
“We need help in all areas of the shop including the shop floor and in the back sorting donations.
“Just pop in for a chat to find out more information or call us on 01262 604301. We look forward to meeting you.”