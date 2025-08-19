Ware & Kay appoints Anthony Reed as specialist Contentious Probate Associate Solicitor

Ware & Kay Solicitors is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Reed as Contentious Probate Associate Solicitor, strengthening the firm’s Litigation Department. With offices in York, Wetherby, and Malton, the firm welcomes Anthony, who brings over 10 years of specialised experience in dealing with complex and emotionally sensitive disputes arising from the administration of estates.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his position as Contentious Probate Associate Solicitor, Anthony will advise on disputes involving the validity of Wills including claims where there are concerns about mental capacity or undue influence and acting in cases brought under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. He will also handle claims involving breaches of trust or fiduciary duty, and allegations of mismanagement by executors or administrators. With a clear, compassionate, and practical approach, Anthony will help clients navigate these highly personal issues with confidence and clarity.

Originally from York, Anthony has spent his career supporting individuals and families through some of the most difficult legal challenges following the death of a loved one. Anthony completed his Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in York in 2007, with particular strength in the Family Law elective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Reed commented: "I understand how emotionally difficult contentious probate cases can be. My role is to help clients make sense of a challenging situation and achieve a resolution that gives them peace of mind. I am proud to be joining Ware & Kay, a firm with a strong local presence and a real commitment to supporting families through complex legal issues."

Anthony Reed, Contentious Probate Associate Solicitor (left), Johanne Spittle, Director & Head of Litigation (right)

Johanne Spittle, Director and Head of Litigation, added: "We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the firm. He brings a wealth of knowledge in Contentious Probate, an area of increasing demand, and his empathetic and measured approach aligns perfectly with our values. His arrival reinforces our focus on delivering expert, sensitive support to clients at what is often a very difficult time."

Anthony will be based in the York office but will also see clients at the firm's Malton office, providing comprehensive support across the region.

Ware & Kay Solicitors continues to expand its services across Yorkshire, offering specialist legal support for individuals facing disputes over Wills, Estates, and Trusts.