Ware Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors appoints Sarah Parker as Head of Agriculture

Leading law firm Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors is delighted to announce the appointment of Sarah Parker as Head of Agriculture. Sarah is the latest appointment to join Ware & Kay which serves clients across North, East and West Yorkshire. Sarah is a specialist agricultural solicitor with a wealth of knowledge in this sector and will be acting for clients within the farming community.

In her role at Ware & Kay, Sarah will be consolidating our work with farmers, landowners and the rural community and providing expert advice and guidance to clients on a variety of matters. This includes assisting farmers, estate owners, and rural businesses with land purchases and sales, agricultural leases, and farm business tenancies. Sarah will also support clients with succession planning, partnership agreements, and first registrations of unregistered land, ensuring that clients' interests are protected and that transactions run smoothly. Additionally, she will advise on development projects, such as renewable energy ventures, helping clients navigate the complexities of large-scale land use changes.

Originally from Anlaby, Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, Sarah brings over nine years of extensive experience in agricultural law, having handled a wide range of both advisory and transactional matters. Her appointment reinforces Ware & Kay’s commitment to providing expert legal services to the agricultural community across Yorkshire and beyond.

Sarah graduated with an LLB (Hons) in Law with German Law and Language from the University of Hull in 2008. She completed her Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in York in 2009 with distinction and qualified as a Solicitor in February 2015. Since then, she has built a reputation for her meticulous handling of agricultural holdings, large-scale farm transactions, and renewable energy projects. Sarah’s expertise includes advising on Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies, succession matters, partnership agreements, and first registrations. Her ability to solve complex land registration issues and collaborate across departments on intricate matters has earned her high regard in the sector.

Sarah Parker, Head of Agriculture (left) and Emma Elwess, Director (right)

Commenting on her appointment Sarah stated: "I am delighted to join Ware & Kay to expand the support for the agricultural community across Ryedale and Yorkshire. I look forward to building stronger relationships with farmers and landowners, furthering my understanding the unique challenges facing the agricultural sector and providing tailored advice on key issues such as Biodiversity Net Gain Agreements, diversification, and land management. Supporting the agricultural community and contributing to its success is a privilege I am eager to embrace."

Emma Elwess, Director of Ware & Kay at the Malton Office stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Sarah to our Agricultural Property team. Her breadth of knowledge and hands-on experience will be an invaluable asset to our clients. With her strong background in agricultural law and understanding of the local farming community, Sarah will further enhance our offering, ensuring we continue to deliver the high level of service Ware & Kay is known for.

Ware & Kay was founded for businesses and individuals in the agricultural sector and rural communities. These strong roots have transcended the many generations of the firm and agriculture remains very much at the heart of what we do and the type of firm we are today. Every farming business and family is different and Ware & Kay has always taken the lead in helping them whatever their needs“.

Based at Ware & Kay’s Malton office, Sarah will be strengthening this offering by advising farmers, estate owners, and agricultural businesses on a broad range of issues, from land transactions and tenancies to rural estate management and development projects.