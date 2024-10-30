Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors, a leading Yorkshire law firm with offices in York, Wetherby and Malton, is proud to announce their recent contribution in support of the charity Encephalitis International.

The firm provided conveyancing services at a substantially reduced/nominal rate to the charity, demonstrating its commitment to community engagement and supporting worthy causes.

The legal assistance from Ware & Kay covered crucial commercial property advice, helping Encephalitis International navigate property-related challenges and focus on its vital work of raising awareness and supporting those affected by encephalitis, a life-threatening inflammation of the brain.

Peter Connolly, Commercial Property Solicitor who handled the work assisted by colleague Sarah Murtha, commented: "It was a privilege to offer our services to Encephalitis International. The work they do is incredibly important, and I was more than happy to contribute by assisting them with their property needs. Providing this support is just one way we can help charities focus on their mission without the burden of additional costs."

Phillippa Chapman, Deputy Chief Executive, Encephalitis International (left), Sarah Murtha (right)

Phillippa Chapman, Deputy Chief Executive from Encephalitis International said: “We were delighted when Ware & Kay offered to support us in the purchase of our offices in Malton, which is the global hub for our international work. Peter and Sarah have been fantastic and really held our hand through the process. Without the support of organisations like Ware & Kay, charities like ours would not be able to continue to provide the life saving work we deliver, we are so grateful.”

Holly Stevens, Director & Head of Residential Property at Ware & Kay, added: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support Encephalitis International. As a firm, we are deeply committed to using our legal expertise to give back to the community. This charity does critical work for those impacted by encephalitis, and we are proud to play a small role in helping them further their mission."

The work undertaken for Encephalitis International reflects Ware & Kay’s broader commitment to assisting local and national charities through various legal services and fundraising initiatives, including participation in St. Leonard’s Hospice, Martin House Children's Hospice, and Saint Catherine's Hospice.

https://www.warekay.co.uk/news/firm-updates/ware-kay-solicitors-support-encephalitis-international-charity-with-free-residential-property-work