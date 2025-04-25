'We can't thank our guests enough' - Pickering holiday let owners celebrated in national awards programme

Inside Potter Hill Cottage, Pickering.

The owners of Potter Hill Cottage in Pickering were named winners in an awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

Irene Mapplebeck and Melvyn Walker have been letting the three-bedroom holiday home to holidaymakers since October 2020 and have seen success ever since.

Situated at the heart of the bustling market town, the contemporary property provides guests with "the perfect base” for exploring the area.

Potter Hill Cottage has consistently been commended for its great location, becoming a firm favourite among families and groups of friends looking to experience North Yorkshire’s charming towns and villages, as well as the spectacular scenery of the North York Moors and the nearby east coast.

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year - aims to recognise holiday home owners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the past 12 months.

Irene and Melvyn join just 32 other holiday let owners who have been awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them a Sykes Star.

To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

Visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/ to see the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025.

Irene said: “We’re so pleased to have been recognised as a Sykes Star, and we can’t say thank you enough to our lovely guests who have given us such amazing feedback.

“Going into holiday letting has been the best decision we’ve made, and we really enjoy meeting the people that come to stay with us, many who have become our friends because of how often they’ve come to visit.

"For anyone who is thinking about opening a holiday let, we’d thoroughly recommend it, especially through Sykes.”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like Irene and Melvyn who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests.

"Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow.”