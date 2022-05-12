Webinar for local stakeholders interested in the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will be held on Thursday, May 26

East Riding of Yorkshire Council needs to submit investment plans which detail how the UKSPF and Multiply allocations will be spent over the next three years to improve local places, support businesses and improve skills.

For the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, this means an allocation of £10.4 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and £1.5 million for Multiply.

These funds replace the support that local authorities previously accessed through the European Structural and Investment Funds prior to the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The investment plans must be submitted by August 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Both plans will then be subject to approval by the government.

To support the development of the investment plans, the council would like to engage with a wide range of local stakeholders from the private, public, community and voluntary sectors to get their input on how the funding should be spent and how they can support delivery in the period from 2022 to 2025.

To kick-start this engagement, the council is hosting an initial webinar to provide an overview of UKSPF and Multiply, focusing on its three priorities (below), and inform groups and organisations how they can get involved in shaping the investment plans:

○ Community and Place

○ Supporting Local Business

○ People and Skills

The webinar will take place on Thursday, 26 May between 10am and 11:30am. Stakeholders can register for the webinar for free at ukspf_multiply_east_riding_webinar.eventbrite.co.uk

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an opportunity for local people and local businesses to come together and have their say on how they would like to see the UK Shared Prosperity Fund spent in the East Riding.

“The webinar has been set up to provide information to stakeholders from a wide range of sectors and there will be opportunities to then engage further with the council following the event. We want to engage with people who have great project ideas and people who are really passionate and ambitious about the East Riding.”