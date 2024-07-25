Wendy's burger chain announces opening date of new Whitby branch

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
Wendy’s fast food burger chain has announced the opening date of its new Whitby branch.

Wendy’s UK posted on its X page that a new branch was opening on July 30, asking people to guess where it was – “your not-so-average seaside town in North Yorkshire, where the famous abbey ruins inspired Dracula!​”

The new Wendy’s, which sells burgers, chicken nuggets, salads and wraps, will be based at the Baxtergate building formerly occupied by Papa’s fish and chip restaurant, and prior to that, NatWest Bank.

