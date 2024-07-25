Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy’s fast food burger chain has announced the opening date of its new Whitby branch.

Wendy’s UK posted on its X page that a new branch was opening on July 30, asking people to guess where it was – “your not-so-average seaside town in North Yorkshire, where the famous abbey ruins inspired Dracula!​”