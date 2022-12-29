Wetherspoon January sale will see prices cut to as little as 99p a pint at Whitby's The Angel Hotel
Pub-goers can enjoy a January sale at The Angel Hotel in Whitby, with prices slashed to as little as 99p a pint.
The price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in New Quay Road is being reduced from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive.
The drinks featured in the sale include draught beers and ciders, spirits, a range of soft drinks, Lavazza coffee with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate.
Low and alcohol-free drinks are also included in the sale.
The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at £1.49, a pint of Bud Light at £1.89, a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at £1.49 and Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p.
Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items.
Manager Philip Tindle said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too."