Wetherspoon January sale will see prices cut to as little as 99p a pint at Whitby's The Angel Hotel

The price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in New Quay Road is being reduced from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include draught beers and ciders, spirits, a range of soft drinks, Lavazza coffee with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low and alcohol-free drinks are also included in the sale.

Drinks are dropping to as little as 99 a pint at The Angel Hotel in Whitby, for two weeks in January 2023.

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at £1.49, a pint of Bud Light at £1.89, a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at £1.49 and Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items.

Advertisement Hide Ad