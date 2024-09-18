Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 17 Wetherspoons branches are up for sale, with 14 already under offer, as the popular chain continues to downsize its portfolio.

The closures come despite the company reporting nearly 8 per cent sales growth in its most recent trading update. So far this year, Wetherspoons has sold or surrendered the leases of 30 pubs, following 41 closures in 2022.

While the 14 pubs under offer are not guaranteed to be sold, they could remain open if deals fall through. The company’s chairman, Sir Tim Martin, has been steadily reducing the number of pubs in the chain, which now stands at 801, down from 950 a decade ago.

Wetherspoon confirmed that 26 pubs, from London to Liverpool, have already been sold or had their leases surrendered. However, not all of these locations have been listed by estate agents Savills and CBRE, who are handling the sales.

In a recent statement, Martin said: “The gradual recovery in sales and profits, following the pandemic, has continued in the current financial year. Total sales are, again, at record levels, with fewer pubs.”

Wetherspoons, known for its affordable beer and food, has kept prices low despite economic challenges. The chain has notably resisted raising the price of its £5.75 breakfast.

Despite the wave of closures, the company hasn’t ruled out future expansion, with plans to explore new locations in 130 towns and cities across the UK as inflation begins to ease. “People are happy to go out for a pint if you keep the price competitive. It’s not like buying a sofa,” Martin told The Guardian in March.

The company has stated that many of the recent closures are in locations where a second Wetherspoons pub is nearby, or in smaller and older venues. Approximately 71 per cent of Wetherspoons pubs are now freehold properties, up from 41 per cent in 2010, meaning the company owns the land outright.

If sales of the pubs don’t go through, the locations could either remain open as Wetherspoons or be repurposed and reopened under new management. The chain regularly reviews its estate, and some branches listed for sale could be taken off the market and continue operating.

The goal, the company said in its financial report in March, is to open 1,000 pubs. The report said: “In spite of a reduction in the overall number of pubs, sales have continued to increase – total sales are now about one-third higher than in 2015, when the number of pubs peaked, and sales per pub have increased by about 50% since then.”

On the market:

Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Market Cross, Holywell

Pontlottyn, Abertillery

Under offer:

Hain Line, St Ives

Asparagus, SW London

Wrong’un, SE London

Gate House, Doncaster

Jolly Sailor, Bristol,

Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

Alfred Herring, N London

Cross Keys, Peebles,

Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

White Hart, Todmorden

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

Regent, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

Already closed:

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Angel, Islington

The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Harringay

Last Post, Loughton

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

The Knight’s Templar, London

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

The Water House, Durham

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

The Worlds Inn, Romford

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London

The Sir John Arderne, Newark

The Capitol, Forest Hill

Moon and Bell, Loughborough

Nightjar, Ferndown

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

The Rising Sun, Redditch

The Butler’s Bell, Stafford

Millers Well, East Ham

The Coronet, London

Recently opened pubs include the Captain Flinders near Euston Station in London and the Scribbling Mill at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds. The Lion and Unicorn also opened at Waterloo Station in early April.