Whitby accountancy firm Philip Burley & Co celebrates 30th anniversary
Clients of Whitby accountancy firm Philip Burley & Co are being encouraged to join the team for a festive celebration of their 30th year of trading at their Bagdale offices, on December 23.
As a gesture of gratitude, all people who attend will be entered into a prize draw which could win them £300 worth of services from the firm.
All clients of the practice are welcome to attend and enjoy a coffee and mince pie with the team.
This is an opportunity to mingle with the team including company’s senior tax specialists and business advisors as well as the accounts technicians.
Stewart Davies, Partner at the practice, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 30th year of trading and are very proud of the team we have, always working hard to support local businesses.
"As we all face another year with predictions of doom and gloom for our economy, it is more important than ever to look after the local businesses that build our community and shape our future.
“We hope our festive prize draw gives one local company a little boost in 2023.”
The event runs from 9.30am until noon and the office will then close for the Christmas period at 1pm.
If you are unable to join on the day, but would like to be entered into the prize draw please contact reception before 5pm on December 22.
Philip Burley & Co are chartered accountants and registered auditors, established in 1992, with the firm currently employing 16 people at their Whitby offices.