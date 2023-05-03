News you can trust since 1882
Whitby area tradesmen join forces in town's new Eskdale View housing off Green Lane

Wharfedale Homes has brought together its team to deliver its flagship 62 new homes project, Eskdale View, in Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:53 BST

Having achieved planning permission in 2022, significant progress has been made building the homes and the first tranche of 10 homes are being marketed with the first sold already.

This has involved significant work from a project team and supply chain.

Construction company Applebridge is the main contractor and instrumental in the ongoing build of the Green Lane housing scheme, while Whitby-based Keith Brown Building and Construction Company, H Noble and Son, and Wilf Noble Building Supplies Ltd have all supported with the site construction so far.

Plumbing has been provided by Sneaton-based Dualmech and eWire from Middlesbrough have assisted with electrical requirements, while building materials have been supplied by the Whitby branch of Jewson.

Wharfedale Homes and Jewson have also collaborated with Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School, donating soil to help the students with their class gardening

projects, with further engagement planned.

Whitby’s Richardson and Smith has started to market the first tranche of family homes and will continue to market these “high tech and attractive” coastal homes.

Matt Gibson, Land and Planning Director at Wharfedale Homes said: “As a North Yorkshire headquartered homebuilder, we are passionate about promoting the very best of our region throughout the build process, ensuring the benefits of this development are felt as much as possible

in the local economy.”

Shane Wilcock from Jewson’s Whitby office added: “As a local business we draw our staff and supply chain from the local area as well, as we understand the importance of local

collaboration”.

[email protected] if you’re interested in looking at the properties.

