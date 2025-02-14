Whitby-based family-run business fires up expansion with £125,000 investment
This funding supports the Whitby and Guisborough-based Heritage Stoves following the acquisition of Heritage Hearthstone Fires & Stones, a trusted name in the heating industry since 1997.
Following the acquisition, Heritage Stoves will supply and install premium wood-burning and multi-fuel stoves from leading brands such as Charnwood, ACR, and Town and Country Fires.
Approximately 70% of stove sales will cater to local consumers, while 30% will target business clients.
The company will also offer maintenance and repair contracts for solid and wet fuel heating systems.
The investment, provided by NPIF II – BEF Smaller Loans which is managed by the Business Enterprise Fund (BEF) as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), includes additional support from BEF’s Community Investment Enterprise Fund 2 (CIEF2), backed by Lloyds Bank and Big Society Capital, as well as the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.
The NPIF II and BEF funding will enable the business to purchase stock and help safeguard four existing jobs, and create two new positions.
Founded in May 2024 by husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Stephanie Bird, Heritage Stoves embodies the couple’s expertise and commitment.
Daniel Bird, Director at Heritage Stoves, said: “This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Heritage Stoves.
"Acquiring Heritage Hearthstone allows us to build on a trusted legacy while driving local economic growth.
"We’re committed to offering exceptional products and services to both consumers and businesses.”
Antony Nicholson, investment manager at BEF, added: “We’re proud to support Heritage Stoves as they take this bold step forward.
"Daniel and Stephanie’s vision, combined with their industry expertise, demonstrates the transformative potential of strategic investment in local businesses.”
Lizzy Upton, senior investment manager at British Business Bank, added: “Securing finance to accelerate growth is a key part of a business’ journey, and this funding from NPIF II will play a transformational role in helping Heritage Stoves expand its operations following the acquisition.”
The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m.
